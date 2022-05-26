Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of Women in Society" held

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, Pakistan Council of Media Women, and PFUJ jointly organized a discussion on "Decline of Social Values and Role of Women in Society" at Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) : Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, Pakistan Council of Media Women, and PFUJ jointly organized a discussion on "Decline of Social Values and Role of Women in Society" at Arts Council.

Sindh Minister of Information & Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Qasim Soomro, Former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, SSP Investigation Central Shehla Qureshi, Journalist GM Jamali, President Pakistan Council of Media Women Humaira Motala, and a large number of women journalists were attended the discussion, said a statement on Thursday.

Sharjeel said that social values are very important for the betterment of any society. "A child learns a lot first from home, school and then from the environment of friends. We cannot pay attention to children due to busyness, he added.

He said that where there are advantages of technology, there are also many disadvantages." He said that whenever the government licenses a tv channel it should make it subject to public awareness messages.

SP Investigation Central Shehla Qureshi said that first, we have to distinguish between right and wrong, the correct training of children for eight years is done from her home. She said that the role of woman plays an important role in society.

"Women can stop their children from using bad words. We have to fulfill our responsibilities together. By using good language in society, we can eradicate evil," Moneeza Siddiqui said that the people in our society are losing their sense of each other, men and women should walk together in the society, the media shows what they see, and family social values in our society.

"The number of women in the co-operative sector is very small. Women and men can work together to create a better society, in which a better home environment is very important," said Arzoo.

The event was directed by Humaira Motala while Farhana Owais Moneeza, Shahnaz Ramzi, and others also expressed their views.