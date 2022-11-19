UrduPoint.com

Discussion On Early Elections Is Off The Table: Atta Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the unconstitutional demand of early elections was not being discussed at any level, and it's off the table.

Talking to a private news channel, SAPM said that there was a working relationship with the President, which was necessary for the functioning of the state, the rest of the backdoor talks were mere gossips.

Referring new army chief appointment, he said the appointment was not a political matter, nor should it be a matter of politics.

It will be purely on merit remaining in the bonds of Constitution and rules of business, he asserted.

Criticizing Imran Khan's statements regarding the appointment of new army chief, Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan tried to make an issue out of it; he tried his best to make this appointment controversial, but failed.

Referring to Imran ousted from office, he said, Khan was unable to digest the end of his power after abandoning his allies. Imran was disappointed when his political management has failed, he added.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif's return, he said Nawaz Sharif's return was irrevocable; there were some legal essentials on which our legal team was working.

He will be here soon and would lead the party's next election campaign, he added.

