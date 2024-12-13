Open Menu

Discussion On Resolution Of Issues Faced By Religious Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Discussion on resolution of issues faced by religious minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) An important meeting was held here on Friday at the camp office of Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, which was attended by minority members of the Punjab Assembly.

The meeting focused on various measures and key issues related to the welfare of religious minorities.

Former provincial minister Ejaz Alam Augustine, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sonia Asher, MPA Baba felbos Christopher, Emmanuel Athar, Tariq masih Gill, and other relevant individuals were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed important topics, including various initiatives for the welfare and protection of the rights of the minority community.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the issuance of "Minority Cards" and the resolution of the obstacles in the process.

The minister stated that the protection of minority rights is a top priority for the government, and all possible resources are being utilized for this purpose. During the meeting, minority representatives raised their respective issues and emphasized the need for collective action to address them.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Provincial Minister assured that the government would continue to take practical steps for the welfare of the minority community and work on appropriate policies to resolve their challenges.

