Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says discussion is the only way to resolve political issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coalition government gave many opportunities to the PTI leaders for resuming talks but they lost these opportunities.

Khawaja Asif said the PTI Chief Imran Khan has been rejecting all proposals given by the government.

To a question about the role of Pakistan Army, the Defence Minister said the whole nation cannot forget the sacrifices of the Armed forces.

He said we are proud of Pakistan Armed forces’ unflinching support in fighting the war against terror and restoring peace in the country.

Strongly criticizing the PTI leaders and workers for ransacking public and private property, he said degrading martyrs and national heroes is a matter of serious concern.

The Defence Minister said an inquiry would be conducted into these incidents and action would be taken against the responsible.