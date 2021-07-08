Discussion session on Green Campus project held

In continuation of the Green Campus Project awareness campaign, the Environment Management Committee (EMC) conducted a discussion session with the faculty of Management Sciences at the Institute of Business Management and Administrative Sciences

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :In continuation of the Green Campus Project awareness campaign, the Environment Management Committee (EMC) conducted a discussion session with the faculty of Management Sciences at the Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences.

Dean and Director IBMAS Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal chaired the session while Director Environment Management Committee, Dr. Abid Rashid Gill explained the objectives of the Green Campus Project.The faculty of the Institute of Business Management and Administrative Sciences not only assured the Environment Management Committee of their cooperation but also presented some innovative ideas for environment management and campus sustainability.

On the occasion, Head of Paper Management Dr. Areeba Khan, Head of Transportation Management Dr. Kashif Akram and Head of Plastic Management Dr. Marria Arsalan discussed policy measures approved by the Worthy Vice Chancellor for Transport, Paper and Plastic Management. Closing remarks were delivered by Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal who appreciated the initiative of the Green Campus Program. He also assured EMC to start a one student one plant program for the students of IBMAS.