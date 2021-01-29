Discussion to curb work-place harassment held at Islamia University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A Panel discussion on "How to Create a Harassment-Free Workplace in Institutions of Higher Learning" was organized by the Office of the Chairperson, Committee to Deal with Cases of Harassment of Women at Workplace, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today.

The panel discussion was joined by the high-profile panellists such as Engr. Prof. Dr Eng. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice-Chancellor, Baha-ud-Din Zakaria University Multan, Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal, Former Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, Vice-Chancellor Women University Multan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Tufail, Vice-Chancellor Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Prof. Dr Sarwat Rasul Faculty Advisor Faculty of Social Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, and Prof. Dr Ra'ana Malik, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies, University of the Punjab Lahore. Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson of the Anti-Harassment Committee IUB was the focal person and moderator of the Panel Discussion. She started the panel discussion by sharing the key points of the policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan on "Protection against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions" for understanding prohibited conduct and mechanism of complaints, reporting, and implementation with the purpose to sensitizing the faculty, staff, and students about the issue of workplace harassment.

She said that at the IUB, the Committee to Deal with cases of Harassment of Women at Workplace" is working to eliminate the gender-based violence, in order to provide equal opportunities and to maintain equality within the campus.

The distinguished panellist shared their insights on the issue and said that workplace harassment is an epidemic throughout global higher education systems which affects individuals, groups and entire institutions colossally. Work-place harassment is unacceptable, everyone has a right to have a safe workplace with dignity. We must have a Zero tolerance for all forms of workplace harassment. The discussion concludes that workplace harassment is an advanced form of disrespect. It is the responsibility of every individual to respect the differences among colleagues at the workplace.

In a way, we will be able to develop and promote an environment in the higher learning institutions that will be conducive for learning and working together with respect and dignity.