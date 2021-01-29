UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Discussion To Curb Work-place Harassment Held At Islamia University Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Discussion to curb work-place harassment held at Islamia University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A Panel discussion on "How to Create a Harassment-Free Workplace in Institutions of Higher Learning" was organized by the Office of the Chairperson, Committee to Deal with Cases of Harassment of Women at Workplace, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today.

The panel discussion was joined by the high-profile panellists such as Engr. Prof. Dr Eng. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice-Chancellor, Baha-ud-Din Zakaria University Multan, Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal, Former Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, Vice-Chancellor Women University Multan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Tufail, Vice-Chancellor Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Prof. Dr Sarwat Rasul Faculty Advisor Faculty of Social Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, and Prof. Dr Ra'ana Malik, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies, University of the Punjab Lahore. Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson of the Anti-Harassment Committee IUB was the focal person and moderator of the Panel Discussion. She started the panel discussion by sharing the key points of the policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan on "Protection against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions" for understanding prohibited conduct and mechanism of complaints, reporting, and implementation with the purpose to sensitizing the faculty, staff, and students about the issue of workplace harassment.

She said that at the IUB, the Committee to Deal with cases of Harassment of Women at Workplace" is working to eliminate the gender-based violence, in order to provide equal opportunities and to maintain equality within the campus.

The distinguished panellist shared their insights on the issue and said that workplace harassment is an epidemic throughout global higher education systems which affects individuals, groups and entire institutions colossally. Work-place harassment is unacceptable, everyone has a right to have a safe workplace with dignity. We must have a Zero tolerance for all forms of workplace harassment. The discussion concludes that workplace harassment is an advanced form of disrespect. It is the responsibility of every individual to respect the differences among colleagues at the workplace.

In a way, we will be able to develop and promote an environment in the higher learning institutions that will be conducive for learning and working together with respect and dignity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan University Of The Punjab Education Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Ghazi Women HEC IUB Fatima Jinnah Women University All

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

23 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

24 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

30 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

34 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.