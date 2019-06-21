UrduPoint.com
Discussion Underway For Developing Consensus On CoE: Spokesperson To PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:13 PM

Discussion underway for developing consensus on CoE: spokesperson to PM

Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said that discussion was underway for developing consensus on charter of economy (CoE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said that discussion was underway for developing consensus on charter of economy (CoE).

"We are working on the task of CoE, and in that regard, the talks were in progress with stakeholders," he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

About National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that the institution and judiciary were working independently. He, however said that there was need to expedite the process of accountability in a proper manner.

As far as NAB inquiry was concerned, he said that the cases regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had been registered during the regimes of past governments.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government did not file the cases against the leaders of PPP and PML-N.

He admitted that there were weaknesses in some institutions which should be improved for better results.

In reply to a question about process of justice system, he said the country had been lagging behind in this matter but indispensable of justice was imperative for achieving progress.

To another question he said, we were not claiming that all was going well by PTI government but he added all the institutions were performing better than before.

Nadeem Afzal Chan stated that it was also the responsibility of the provinces to show performance in their respective jurisdictions following the 18th amendment.

