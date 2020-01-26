Discussion underway to hire aircraft for spray on fields to save crops from locust attack: Dr Falak Naz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A comprehensive strategy and discussion was being made with authorities concerned to hire aircraft service for spray on fields to save crops from locust attack.

This was stated by Dr Falak Naz, Director General Department of Plant and Protection, Karachi, working under Ministry of National Food Security and Research, while talking to a private news channel program.

We had some 20 plane for spray but now, the situation has been changed due to some reasons, he said.

Currently, we have five plane to spray the fields covering a vast area with crops, he added.

Talks were in process with Air department in Kamra, he said adding that we need pilots with aircraft so that they could fly with 40-50 feet range above the ground to spray on fields.

In reply to a question he said the technical engineering team had also visited Karachi to look into the matter. In reply to a question, he said the concerned department had coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and allied departments, to save crops from a locust attack.

To another question he said that Pakistan could face shortage of food in the next few months if proper measures not taken in time.