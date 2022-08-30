Discussion underway to import vegetables from neighboring country: Miftah Ismail

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government was holding discussion with relevant ministers for importing vegetables from neighboring country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government was holding discussion with relevant ministers for importing vegetables from neighboring country.

" We are planning to import vegetables from India to fulfill needs of flood-affected people of Pakistan," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan was passing through a difficult stage due to devastating floods that hit many parts of the country, he added.

The decision to import vegetables and other essential items from the neighboring country was underway, he said, adding that international agencies were insisting to open temporary trade with India to meet the requirement of vegetables of this flood-hit country.

In reply to a question about telethon transmission conducted by Imran Khan, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should provide all funds to Edhi organization or any other similar organization to help flood victims.

The minister said that PTI leadership had lost popularity and credibility among the masses.

Expressing fear about misuse of funds, he said, Imran Khan could use the funds for his party campaign.

About IMF, he said, we had made soft agreements with the fund.

He said the last regime of PTI had made tough agreements with IMF.

Lauding role of the prime minister for protecting the country from default, he said, Pakistan's economy was moving towards progress due to hard decisions of Shehbaz Sharif.

To a question about rising import bill, he said that incumbent government was making all out efforts to reduce import bills and inflation.