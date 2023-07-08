Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce burden of tariff for low income group: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Friday said that a discussion is underway with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), to lessen the burden of tariffs for low income groups.

We are not planning to increase the burden over poor masses drawing meagre wages, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The tariff of gas and electricity would be rational for poor and elite-class people, he said. All-out efforts would be made to reduce the circular debt in the gas sector through the help of elite groups using gas and power facility in their respective areas, he added.

Commenting on International Monetary Funds, he said that the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had provided heavy subsidies on petroleum products and the people are facing difficulties due to tough agreements of PTI with IMF, he added.

The coalition government after coming into power had started negotiations with IMF with soft terms and condition, he said.

About the high tariff rate in the gas and power sector, he said, we are taking all-out measures to lower the burden over poor people.

To a question about Imran's trial in military courts, he said Imran Khan would be treated as per law of this country.

He said Imran's party had been involved in attacking security institutions and we have sufficient evidence against the PTI violators.