Open Menu

Discussion Underway With OGRA To Reduce Burden Of Tariff For Low Income Group: Musadiq

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce burden of tariff for low income group: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Friday said that a discussion is underway with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), to lessen the burden of tariffs for low income groups.

We are not planning to increase the burden over poor masses drawing meagre wages, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The tariff of gas and electricity would be rational for poor and elite-class people, he said. All-out efforts would be made to reduce the circular debt in the gas sector through the help of elite groups using gas and power facility in their respective areas, he added.

Commenting on International Monetary Funds, he said that the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had provided heavy subsidies on petroleum products and the people are facing difficulties due to tough agreements of PTI with IMF, he added.

The coalition government after coming into power had started negotiations with IMF with soft terms and condition, he said.

About the high tariff rate in the gas and power sector, he said, we are taking all-out measures to lower the burden over poor people.

To a question about Imran's trial in military courts, he said Imran Khan would be treated as per law of this country.

He said Imran's party had been involved in attacking security institutions and we have sufficient evidence against the PTI violators.

Related Topics

Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Poor Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Gas TV Government

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

45 minutes ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

44 minutes ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

44 minutes ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

44 minutes ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

44 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

44 minutes ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

47 minutes ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

47 minutes ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

47 minutes ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

47 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

56 minutes ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan