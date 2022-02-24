Discussions held with Russia for investment in LNG sector: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said Pakistan was having discussion with Russia for bringing investment in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.

Fruitful talks had been made with Russian officials on Pak Stream Gas pipeline project, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said no meeting was scheduled for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), whose privatization process was already underway.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia was very successful in terms of talks talks on energy and other business projects. Pakistan's gas resources were depleting and Russia could help fulfill its energy requirements, he added.