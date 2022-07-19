ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Local Level Disengagement and Rehabilitation Pilot Project implemented in Swat, Karachi and Multan has helped build resilience in local communities, especially within the vulnerable and at-risk segments of population.

According to UNDP, this is now being replicated in Quetta. Decentralization, Human Rights and Local Governance (DHL) hosts and leads the Human Rights Task Force (HRTF) and the Informal Human Rights Working Group (IHWRG) as coordination mechanisms aimed for improving synergies on rights-based development programmes being implemented by international partners and UN agencies across the country.

The project is improving capacities of national and subnational institutions including civil society organisations to implement their respective mandates for rights-based development, community stabilization and inclusive service delivery, contributing to more cohesive and peaceful communities and more responsive governance structures.

At the Federal level, DHL will continue providing technical assistance to the NDMA and MoHR to ensure a rights-based approach to relief and recovery efforts from health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and any other disasters. DHL will continue to engage at the provincial level to support the implementation of key recommendations on rights-based COVID-19 response and recovery.

An official said that the project aims to assist in developing institutional mechanisms to strengthen effective service delivery for peace and development, and ultimately contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She identified strategic areas of intervention to help manage the devolution process at federal, provincial and local levels.