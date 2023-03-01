Disfigured Body Of Woman Found From River
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A body of a woman packed in a sack was recovered in a disfigured condition from river Haro in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station, the police said.
According to police, some passersby spotted a bag floating in the river Haro from which a reeking smell was emitting.
The locals then rushed to inform the police, which shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital.
According to hospital sources, a woman in her 20s was allegedly raped and strangled to death before disposing of her body into the water.
Meanwhile, the Hassanabdal Police registered a case and launched further investigation.