Disfigured body of woman found from river

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A body of a woman packed in a sack was recovered in a disfigured condition from river Haro in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station, the police said.

According to police, some passersby spotted a bag floating in the river Haro from which a reeking smell was emitting.

The locals then rushed to inform the police, which shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

According to hospital sources, a woman in her 20s was allegedly raped and strangled to death before disposing of her body into the water.

Meanwhile, the Hassanabdal Police registered a case and launched further investigation.