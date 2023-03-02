Disgruntled Husband Attempts Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A man tried to commit suicide after involving a scuffle with his wife.
Identified as Ghulam Yaseen, 32, had a fight with his wife over a domestic issue.
It caused him very depressed and he tried to end his life by consuming toxic spray.
As a result, his condition deteriorated sharply.
The households shifted him to Civil Hospital Shujabad in critical condition. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.