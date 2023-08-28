Open Menu

Disheartened By Husband's Death, Woman Jumps In River

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Disheartened by husband's death, woman jumps in river

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) ::A disheartened woman who could not bear the news of her husband's sudden death, ended her life by jumping in River Chitral here, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred in Kooghzi area where a man Barkat Ullah who was a heart patient, died in the fields after suffering a heart attack.

The wife of the deceased Barkatullah, when received the gloomy news at home, could not bear the grief and ended her life by jumping in River Chitral.

The rescue team, when received information, started a search for the woman's body in the river. The team later recovered the body from Joti Lasht area of Chitral Town. The body of the woman was later handed over to heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Moving scenes were witnessed during the funerals when two coffins were brought out for burial.

