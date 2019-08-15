Dishonest decisions, corruption done in past main reasons for economic crisis: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the dishonest decisions and corruption done in the past were the main reasons for the economic crisis being faced by the country at present

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the dishonest decisions and corruption done in the past were the main reasons for the economic crisis being faced by the country at present.

The president, in an interview with a private television channel, said the people had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to government because of its commitment to purge the country of the corrupt and develop it on the principles of State of Madina.

He said after the 18th Constitutional Amendment delegating powers to the parliament, the president's office still had a crucial role to play for maintaining balance and cooperation among the federating units. The constitution also allowed the president to do his part on non-political subjects like family planning, prevention of diseases and women's right of inheritance, he said.

Dr Alvi said he had even initiated a process of awards for television channels for airing public service messages on social issues.

He said the media had to do a lot to uplift the society by focusing on social issues as currently they were more tilted towards the political subjects.

To a question, he said the move to remove the Senate chairman without any charge sheet against him was nothing but politics, which was contrary to the national interest.

Asked whether the secret balloting in Senate should be abolished, he said it was meant to allow the senators to use their right as per conscience.

The president ruled out the notion of any political victimization of leaders and said the National Accountability Bureau was carrying out its responsibilities independently.

To a question about the U-turns by the government, he said it was necessary to change the decisions while pursuing an ideology, to achieve the desired results.