Disinfectant spray carried out in cattle markets on Hangu-Orakzai Highway: Dr. Khalid

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::The Livestock Department of Orakzai District Sunday started disinfectant spray in cattle markets through nine teams constitute for this purpose as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Khalid Younis, Assistant Director, Livestock Department, Orakzai District told media men that all the nine teams were assigned on the entry and exit point besides the main Cattle Market setup on Highway.

He said as directed by the Minister Livestock and Agriculture Mohibullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner, Orakzai District, Wasil Khan Khattak steps have been taken to facilitate the people.

He said the Livestock Department Orakzai launched a special disinfectant spray campaign to protect livestock from deadly epidemics, for which 4 special teams have been formed for the cattle coming to the check posts of Boya, Yakh Kandaw and Shahu Khel in Orakzai District.

Vehicles will be sprayed while 5 teams will be sprayed on every cattle coming in Kalaya, Feroz Khel Mashti Mela Ghaljo Dabori Mall cattle markets and they will also be registered regularly. Assistant Director Dr. Khalid Younis further said that according to the standard operating procedure issued by the government, all the staff were provided masks, gloves and sanitizers. The people should also avoid shaking hands with each other to prevent the spread of coronavirus and take special care of social distance including the use of sanitizers.

Dr. Khalid Younis said that the Livestock Department of Orakzai District was making all efforts for the wider interest of the people. The public should cooperate with the livestock department in implementing the SOPs issued to protect against the coronavirus.