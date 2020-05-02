Disinfectant spray carried out in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,410 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,410 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 60 kilometres of the city area, said a spokesperson here.