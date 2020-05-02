UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disinfectant Spray Carried Out In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:23 PM

Disinfectant spray carried out in Lahore

In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,410 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,410 points in the city including hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 60 kilometres of the city area, said a spokesperson here.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Syed Murad Ali Shah laid to rest in Swabi

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Relief Activities Continue During Co ..

21 minutes ago

Health officials visit federal capital's quarantin ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for red ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore city admin arrests 35 profiteers

3 minutes ago

253 children diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh; ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.