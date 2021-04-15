Disinfectant spray carried out in Police Line

On special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary,disinfectant spray was conducted in Police Line to contain spread of pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :On special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary,disinfectant spray was conducted in Police Line to contain spread of pandemic.

A spokesman of City Police Office said here on Thursday face masks and sanitizers were distributed among the police personnel so that they could continue their duties without out fear of virus.

He said that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were provided to those personnel who were serving in corona vaccination centers and directed to follow anti-corona SOPs strictly.

The CPO warned that strict action would be taken against the negligent and delinquent police officials because slight negligence can not only make them infected but also put their peers and family members at risk.

Senior police officers were constantly visiting these centers to check security arrangements for prevention from coronavirus, spokesman added.