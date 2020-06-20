UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disinfectant Spray Carried Out In Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Disinfectant spray carried out in police stations

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, disinfectant spray was conducted in Police line, e offices and all police stations throughout the district as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, disinfectant spray was conducted in Police line, e offices and all police stations throughout the district as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of Coronavirus.

A Police spokesman informed that disinfectants spray was being carried out on permanent basis to make the buildings virus free and enable employees to work in safer environment.

In a statement, the CPO said that Rawalpindi police were on front line in fight against COVID-19. He said all of us would have to fight against the pandemic instead of getting scared.

The CPO urged the officials to must follow social distancing as it was necessary to control Coronavirus along with use of mask and sanitizer, he said.

"No one can predict how long will Coronavirus last. People can make the lives of their loved ones safe through precautionary measures," he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Known poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi

1 minute ago

Call us the 'asterisk champions!': Klopp ready for ..

1 minute ago

France allows up to 5,000 fans to watch sport in s ..

1 minute ago

Turkey says Haftar forces need to pull out from Si ..

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

8 minutes ago

IHK people rendering sacrifices for right to self- ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.