Disinfectant spray carried out in police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, disinfectant spray was conducted in Police line, e offices and all police stations throughout the district as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of Coronavirus.

A Police spokesman informed that disinfectants spray was being carried out on permanent basis to make the buildings virus free and enable employees to work in safer environment.

In a statement, the CPO said that Rawalpindi police were on front line in fight against COVID-19. He said all of us would have to fight against the pandemic instead of getting scared.

The CPO urged the officials to must follow social distancing as it was necessary to control Coronavirus along with use of mask and sanitizer, he said.

"No one can predict how long will Coronavirus last. People can make the lives of their loved ones safe through precautionary measures," he added.