Disinfectant spray concludes at Bhara Kahu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the teams of a private housing society on Wednesday concluded the disinfectant spray at Bhara Kahu and its adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the teams of a private housing society on Wednesday concluded the disinfectant spray at Bhara Kahu and its adjoining areas.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the disinfectant spray was also being carried out in the vicinity of Simli Dam, ptv Colony and Shahdrah.

He added that the disinfectant spray would be initiated in Shahzad tomorrow from tomorrow.

Besides, the teams spraying inside public buildings had sprayed today at Prime Minister's House, NAB Headquarters and NDMA Warehouse, he said.