Disinfectant Spray Drive Against Spread Of Congo Virus In Harnai

Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:57 PM

Disinfectant spray drive against spread of Congo virus in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi Monday said the Department of Livestock has launched a spray campaign against the spread of Congo virus in Harnai Bakra Mandi (Cattle Market).

The various teams have been formed for the purpose, on the special instructions of Provincial Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar and Secretary Muhammad Tayyab Lahri, he added.

He said the spray campaign would be continued in order to end spread of Congo virus.

The DC urged traders and people to maintain special cleansing in the areas, saying, if any of their animals show any symptoms of any disease, they should immediately contact the nearest livestock center in this regard.

He said that more than 5,000 animals were sprayed on a daily basis in cattle markets and private dairy farms against the spread of Congo virus.

Sohail Anwar Hashmi said the trained staff of the livestock department was taking measures to control the spread of Congo virus in the district.

