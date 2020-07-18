Disinfectant spray launched in Hub Cattle Market to tackle COVID-19

On special directive of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Saleh Mohammad Bhutani, the personnel of the Municipal Corporation under the supervision of the district administration started disinfectant spray in the cattle market to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Hub area of Lasbala district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :On special directive of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Saleh Mohammad Bhutani, the personnel of the Municipal Corporation under the supervision of the district administration started disinfectant spray in the cattle market to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Hub area of Lasbala district on Saturday.

According to official sources, protection measures have been made in the cattle market by the Municipal Corporation on the site adjacent to the city's main highway, despite security forces has deployed at the Cattle in order to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Cattle traders thanked the district administration for the excellent safety arrangements and provision of facilities to people and businessmen.

They said that due to the special attention and interest of Provincial Minister for Local Government, the citizens are rushing to the cattle market to buy sacrificial animals for Eidul-Adha.

It should be noted that in all the Tehsils of Lasbela, special arrangements have been made under the Congo virus prevention and anti-corona campaign.