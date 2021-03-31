UrduPoint.com
Disinfectant Spray To Be Conducted In Media Houses: DG Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:53 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service- Rescue 1122 on Wednesday launched a drive to carry out disinfectant spray on premises of media organizations in the provincial capital to stop the spread of Covid 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service- Rescue 1122 on Wednesday launched a drive to carry out disinfectant spray on premises of media organizations in the provincial capital to stop the spread of Covid 19.

The decision was taken after meeting General Secretary of Peshawar Press Club Imran Bukhari called on Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed at Rescue 1122 headquarters.

Later talking to media the director general said rounds of disinfectant spray would be conducted in Peshawar Press Club and print and electronic media offices and added like other organizations; the journalist community was also playing front line services against the pandemic.

He said the journalist community was also playing a key role in raising awareness about the deadly disease by highlighting various aspects of prevention in this regard.

DG rescue 1122 said all possible assistance would be provided to journalists in discharging their professional duties.

