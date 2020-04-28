Disinfectant spraying campaign underway: Chairman DMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporation East Chairman Moeed Anwar on Tuesday said the DMC-East was disinfecting the areas of the district as a precautionary measure to prevent advancement of COVID-19 despite availability of limited resources.

He stated this while receiving air bowser for DMC-East provided by a private company, according to a news release.

The UCs have been disinfected phase-wise and the process is still underway. DMC- East has expanded its fumigation campaign and was continuing without any interval.

On the occasion, disinfectant spraying was done at the University Road which was supervised by Chairman Moeed Anwar, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf Khan and Municipal Commissioner DMC-East Waseem Mustafa Soomro.