Disinfectant tunnel installed at Punjab Institute of Neuro-science (PINS) main entrance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Institute of Neuro-science (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that our priority is to protect doctors, nurses and other medical staff, patients and their attendants.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Disinfectant Tunnel at PINS here on Monday.

He said that It was important that everyone, who enters the institution, was sterilised and fully protected for which the first disinfectant tunnel system had been installed at the main entrance of the Institute.

PINS Medical Superintendent Dr Ali Razzaq, Additional AMS Dr Shahid Mehmood and other senior doctors were also present.