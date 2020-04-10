UrduPoint.com
Disinfectant Walk-through Gate At Sialkot Hospital

Disinfectant walk-through gate at Sialkot hospital

Rescue-1122 Sialkot has installed a disinfectant walk-through gate at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here to disinfect the visitors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 Sialkot has installed a disinfectant walk-through gate at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here to disinfect the visitors.

Sialkot District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid announced it while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said 21 Rescue guards/volunteers would perform duty in two shifts at the walk-through gate.

