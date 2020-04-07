Disinfectant walk-through gates being installed in Kohat

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that sanitizing (disinfectant) walk-through gate has been installed at main entrance of Tehsil Gate Bazaar

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that sanitizing (disinfectant) walk-through gate has been installed at main entrance of Tehsil Gate Bazaar.

Speaking at installation ceremony of sanitizer walk-through gate, he said that the gate was meant to sanitize pedestrians.

"More sanitizing disinfectants walk through gates would be installed at different prominent locations in Kohat soon to control the spread of coronavirus", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said disinfectants spray at gates would help contain this pandemic.

Meanwhile, WSSC Kohat and Rescue-1122 has been disinfecting roads, streets and all markets with chlorine and other chemicals to ensure safety of people.

Ziaullah Bangash said that Emergency Response Unit has been set up to provide ration to needy people on regular basis after lockdown .

The emergency supply unit comprising of NGO workers, social activists, political parties' representatives and other local elders.

" We have compiled data of 2000 daily wagers in Ko�hat till date and providing them food rations for 10 days ".

He urged people to stay at homes and ob�serve social distancing, which can help fight coronavirus pandemic.

The adviser said donations from local philanthropists was being spent on welfare of deserving families.