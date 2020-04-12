Disinfectant walkthrough gate installed at cash distribution camp

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):The district administration has installed a sanitizer walkthrough gate at the entry point of a camp set up at Sachal Sarmast College to disburse cash assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The sanitizer walkthrough gate was installed on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar by Chairman Nawabshah Municipal Committee to prevent women from COVID-19, visiting camp to receive cash assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The sanitizer gate would spray anti virus spray visiting the camp and similar practice being witnessed for those coming to bank ATMs for collection of support amount.

In this regard DC visited camp site set up at Sachal Sarmast College and also visited different bank ATMs to view safety measures taken for women.

He also visited cash support distribution centres set up at Qazi Ahmed, Khair Shah, Marri Jalbani and Mehrabpur.

Talking to in-charges, DC said that any deduction in assistance amount paid under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme would not be tolerated and those found involved would face strict legal action. He directed centre in-charges for implementation of hand washing, use of sanitizer and maintaining social distance for women coming to these centers.