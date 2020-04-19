UrduPoint.com
Disinfectant Walkthrough Gate Installed At Railway Station Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Disinfectant walkthrough gate installed at railway station Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railway Authorities on Sunday installed disinfectant walk through gate here at railway station as preventive measure for protection of passengers from COVID-19.

According to railway officials, this decision has been taken to contain advancement of COVID-19 and everyone should have to pass through sanitizer gate before entering in the station premises.

After installation of sanitizer gate, Pakistan Railway officials were passed through the gate to disinfect themselves as a demonstration.

The Station Superintendent railway station Hyderabad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The official sources said the management of Pakistan Railways had decided to start special train service from Lahore to Karachi, and for safety all passengers would have to pass through disinfectant gates.

