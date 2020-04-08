Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargodha

In the light of the directions of Government of Punjab disinfected spray operation was in progress throughout the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):In the light of the directions of Government of Punjab disinfected spray operation was in progress throughout the district. Briefing the AC Sargodha Umer Daraz on Wednesday and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr.

Mazhar Shah told that across the district the special teams of Rescue 1122 in cooperation with Municipal Committees has completed 2nd time sterile spray ( Chlorine) in streets, Bazaars, roads, Offices, Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other areas.

He further told that Chlorine spray was also administered in Urban Area Police Station (PS), Company Bagh, Railway station, GBS, Khayyam chowk and other places. AC Umer Daraz said that disinfected spray in district was ensured in wake of corona virus as a precautionary measure.