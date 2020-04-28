UrduPoint.com
Disinfecting Tunnel Installed, Butchers Fined In Samarbagh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:37 PM

Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh on Tuesday inaugurated the newly installed disinfecting tunnel at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Samarbagh

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh on Tuesday inaugurated the newly installed disinfecting tunnel at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Samarbagh.

This tunnel was installed after Deputy Commissioner took personal interest in provision of a complete disinfection walkthrough to the people coming to the hospital.

The tunnel would be a complete disinfection walkthrough and lessen the chances of coronavirus spread in hospital premises.

Earlier, the AC Samarbagh inspected prices of essential commodities and implementation of social distancing code at Munda Bazaar.

On people's complaint all the butches of Munda Bazaar were fined and warned to avoid violation of prescribed rate lists in future.

