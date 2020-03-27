Disinfection activity at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar held

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) in collaboration with Rescue-1122 carried out an activity to disinfect the entire university during the COVID-19 Pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) in collaboration with Rescue-1122 carried out an activity to disinfect the entire university during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Director Administration, Maj Majid Saleem (R) told that the entire university including academic blocks, administrative blocks, hostels and residencies were sprayed and the same activity was planned to be followed repeatedly until the threat of COVID-19 was neutralized.

He further stated that the directorate was not only focusing to eliminate the possible spread of coronavirus in the university but all the necessary steps were being taken to ensure the prevention of dengue virus so that the staff and students may join the university fearlessly whenever the university reopens.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana also appreciated the prompt support extended by Rescue-1122 to the university.

She also acknowledged the role of Doctors, health workers, welfare workers, armed forces, police departments and journalists for selflessly serving the nation during this chronic situation and prayed for their safety and speedy eradication of COVID-19.

She said that the lockdown may be ended and all the citizens of the country may play their role once again to contribute in the uplifting of the economy.