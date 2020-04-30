UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disinfection Gate Installed At DHQ Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:19 AM

Disinfection gate installed at DHQ Hospital

A walk-through disinfection gate was installed at the entrance of District Headquarters Hospital, here on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A walk-through disinfection gate was installed at the entrance of District Headquarters Hospital, here on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the installation of the gate, MNA Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti said the government was taking all-out steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the installation of this gate would also go a long way to prevent the disease.

He called upon the people to use face masks, gloves and sanitizers to save them from the cronavirus.

The MNA said that medical officers and paramedical staff had been provided protective kits. He appreciated the services of the doctors and paramedical staff to serve the ailing humanity.

Related Topics

From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

6 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.