Disinfection gate installed at DHQ Hospital

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A walk-through disinfection gate was installed at the entrance of District Headquarters Hospital, here on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the installation of the gate, MNA Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti said the government was taking all-out steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the installation of this gate would also go a long way to prevent the disease.

He called upon the people to use face masks, gloves and sanitizers to save them from the cronavirus.

The MNA said that medical officers and paramedical staff had been provided protective kits. He appreciated the services of the doctors and paramedical staff to serve the ailing humanity.