Disinfection spray carried out in BRT buses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Disinfection spray was being carried out in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses to prevent the spread of coronavius, said Mohammad Umair Khan, a spokesman of TransPeshawar here on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that before the starting of operation on route and after completion of route, Corona preventive spray is conducted in all BRT buses.

He has also appealed the commuters to fulfill their responsibility as well and use facemask compulsorily. He said that the use of facemask is pre-condition for boarding on BRT buses.

The spokesman has all those commuters, who yet to complete vaccination should vaccinate themselves with immediate effect. No commuter will be allowed to board on BRT buses.