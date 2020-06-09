UrduPoint.com
Disinfection Spray Conducted In Peshawar Varsity

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:22 AM

Disinfection spray conducted in Peshawar varsity

Directorate of Administration University of Peshawar in collaboration with Rescue 1122 Monday conducted corona disinfection spray in its office spaces that are used to serve students and general public visiting the varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Directorate of Administration University of Peshawar in collaboration with Rescue 1122 Monday conducted corona disinfection spray in its office spaces that are used to serve students and general public visiting the varsity.

The disinfection campaign was supervised by Dr. Ayaz Director Operation Rescue 1122 and Aimal Khan Deputy Director Administration Peshawar University.

The disinfection campaign would be conducted on weekly basis and all the offices of campus and police check posts would be disinfected.

