Disinfection Spray Drives In Different Areas Continue: TMA Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Disinfection spray drives in different areas continue: TMA Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) ::On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, TMO Dara Gali, Wali Khan, the staff of TMA Dara Adamkhel have started disinfection spray in various villages and markets in Dara Adamkhel on Monday to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

Besides various villages all across Dara Adamkhel, the TMA Dara also sprayed in the Quarantine Center at Government Degree College Dara, Dost Mohammad Masjid in Mani Khel, Dr. Jamil Masjid in Dara Bazaar, Haji Iqbal Masjid outside Dara bazaar, Ismail Khan Masjid in Meri Khel, Haji Syed Mohammad Masjid and Haji Bazgul Afridi Masjid in Sharif Khel, near Kohat Tunnel.

