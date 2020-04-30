Disinfection spray in Balambat Colony after positive case

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan Thursday called the Rescue 1122 team and directed them to make ensure disinfection spray in Balambat Colony after coming report of a positive case

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan Thursday called the Rescue 1122 team and directed them to make ensure disinfection spray in Balambat Colony after coming report of a positive case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the house of affected person has already quarantined by AC Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan by banning entry and exit to the house. Test of the other persons related to the positive case were also taken, he informed the media men and soon they would get the report. He said all precautionary measures have been taken and thanks to the timely spray by the officials of the Rescue 1122.