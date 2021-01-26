UrduPoint.com
Disinfo Lab Heads Brief EU Parliament On Indian Chronicles

The European Union (EU) Disinfo Lab heads in an unprecedented historic moment briefed EU Parliament's body on Indian disinformation campaign report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union (EU) Disinfo Lab heads in an unprecedented historic moment briefed EU Parliament's body on Indian disinformation campaign report.

The global media on Tuesday reported the moment a big breaking and land mark development.

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation (INGE) held a hearing on disinformation activities and tactics originating from India at the European Parliament, Brussels.

Executive Director of EU Disinfo Lab Alexander Alaphalippe and Managing Director Gary Machado briefed the Committee on India's disinformation campaign, "Indian Chronicles."

More Stories From Pakistan

