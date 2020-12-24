Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that India has become hub of terrorism and extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that India has become hub of terrorism and extremism.

In a tweet, he said the Disinfo lab has uncovered Indian business of lies.

United Kingdom regulator for communication services Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic tv's hate narrative against Pakistan.�The notice of Ofcom, was a demonstration of India's disgrace at the global level.