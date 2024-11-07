Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of accused

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim at a private college in Lahore, for another six days.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Irfan Haider upon expiry of her previous remand.

The investigating officer informed the court that one mobile phone belonging to the accused had been recovered from Multan, while a second phone was still to be retrieved. He requested for extension in physical remand for recovery of the second phone and conduct of a sound-matching test for examining the video.

The court extended the physical remand for another six days and directed the police to keep her in custody during the day, and send her to jail each evening.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a video widely circulated on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution. Police allege that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to stir emotions and spread misinformation.