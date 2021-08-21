Disintegrated PDM to never get NRO, says Farrukh

Jeering at the opposition parties over disintegration of its so-called alliance-PDM, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said they just wanted an NRO like concession to escape accountability process launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan against their corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Jeering at the opposition parties over disintegration of its so-called alliance-PDM, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said they just wanted an NRO like concession to escape accountability process launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan against their corruption.

The group of unemployed politicians will never get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he reiterated in a tweet.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely disintegrated as its all the conspiracies against the government such as en mass resignation, vote of no-confidence and long marches got failed.

Commenting on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said the opposition parties that used to single out rigging in the polls, had no reason to oppose electoral reforms.

Farrukh said the opposition was opposing to the idea of using EVMs in the elections without evaluating the facility. Their refusal to accept the EVMs reflected their intent of promoting 'Thappa Mafia', he added.

He said the use of EVMs would ensure free and fair elections in the country.