UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dismiss Officers Who Aren't At Work By 10am: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Dismiss officers who aren't at work by 10am: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

All government officers who are not in office by 10am should be laid off, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said during a surprise visit to the Sindh Secretariat Monday morning

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) All government officers who are not in office by 10am should be laid off, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said during a surprise visit to the Sindh Secretariat Monday morning.He visited multiple departments and checked the attendance of the officers there.

The chief minister visited the Excise Department where he found the departments' secretary and deputy secretary absent and was furious, his spokesperson said.He also went to the irrigation, industries and education departments and found that officers were also absent."If these officers are coming in late, it is better that they stay at home," CM Shah added.

He also visited other departments and personally checked the attendance of officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Visit Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

25 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

33 minutes ago

Trade with African region to be doubled : Secretar ..

6 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Steps being taken to resolve issues at district Ka ..

6 minutes ago

UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 on Iran Must ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.