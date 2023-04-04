Dismissal of law officers from services; case referred to larger bench of PHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday referred a review petition for the dismissal of law officers from services by the previous governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the larger bench of the court for a hearing.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Attiq Shah after hearing the arguments of the Advocate General Amir Javed and the lawyers of the petitioners decided to refer the case to the larger bench.

Advocate General Aamir Javed appeared on behalf of the caretaker government and contended that a review request has come before deciding the case by a three-member bench, adding that the petition was filed by the newly appointed Additional and Assistant Advocate Generals.

He said that when the three-member bench was issuing the decision in the case, neither notice was given to the petitioners nor were they heard, which was mandatory under the law.

He said that under the law the petitioners have the right to file a review petition and should be heard, adding that since the case was decided by a three-member bench so a similar bench or larger bench could hear the case rather than a two-member bench.

The court referred the matter to the larger bench of PHC and adjourned the hearing.