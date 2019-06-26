UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dismissal Of Writ Petition By Peshawar High Court Against Advisor, Assistant To KP CM Termed As `Victory Of Truth'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Dismissal of writ petition by Peshawar High Court against advisor, assistant to KP CM termed as `Victory of Truth'

Advisor to Chief Minister KP for merged districts, Ajmal Wazir and Special Advisor for Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash have termed the decision of Peshawar High Court, dismissing a writ petition challenging their appointments, as `Victory of Truth'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP for merged districts, Ajmal Wazir and Special Advisor for Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash have termed the decision of Peshawar High Court, dismissing a writ petition challenging their appointments, as `Victory of Truth'.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday both Ajmal Wazir and Kamran Bangash said they are heartily thankful to PHC bench.

Both Ajmal Wazir and Kamran Khan termed filing of writ petition against their appointments by MPA Kushdil Khan of ANP as `foolish act' who not only wasted the precious time of the court, but also barred them from serving people of the country.

Ajmal Wazir said that during hearing of the case at PHC, whole leadership of opposition parties had gathered which reflected that how much they are afraid of five soldiers of Imran Khan.

He advised opposition parties to not waste time of courts through filing of such weak petitions and face the government through elections and gaining public support on basis of service.

They also claimed that their character and service is clean and free from corruption and no one can pose a blaming finger towards them.

Ajmal Wazir deplored that at a time when a lot of reforms are under process in merged districts under his supervision, the ANP MPA barred him from service by filing the petition, challenging appointments of Advisors and Special Assistants to Chief Ministers KP.

After suspension of his designation by High Court, Ajmal Wazir said he did not attend his office nor sign any document in regard of the court order. However now, he continued, he will now resume work and cover all the pendency.

The PTI government, Wazir added, has for the first time reserved huge amount of funds for development of tribal districts and being as Advisor to Chief Minister he is serving as voice of the dwellers of the region.

He said the people of tribal districts will also reject the so called champions of Pukhtoon rights in the upcoming elections on July 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Technology July All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Azza bint Abdullah chairs meeting of Permanent Soc ..

16 minutes ago

UAE does not point fingers of accusation at any st ..

31 minutes ago

Trump, Rest of G20 to Arrive in Separate Airports ..

3 minutes ago

Holder urges West Indies to dig deep in World Cup ..

3 minutes ago

Dutch railways to pay 'tens of millions of euros' ..

4 minutes ago

PACE Adopts Resolution Ratifying Credentials of Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.