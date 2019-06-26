Dismissal of writ petition by Peshawar High Court against advisor, assistant to KP CM termed as `Victory of Truth'

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Chief Minister KP for merged districts, Ajmal Wazir and Special Advisor for Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash have termed the decision of Peshawar High Court, dismissing a writ petition challenging their appointments, as `Victory of Truth'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP for merged districts, Ajmal Wazir and Special Advisor for Science and Information Technology , Kamran Khan Bangash have termed the decision of Peshawar High Court , dismissing a writ petition challenging their appointments, as `Victory of Truth'.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday both Ajmal Wazir and Kamran Bangash said they are heartily thankful to PHC bench.

Both Ajmal Wazir and Kamran Khan termed filing of writ petition against their appointments by MPA Kushdil Khan of ANP as `foolish act' who not only wasted the precious time of the court, but also barred them from serving people of the country.

Ajmal Wazir said that during hearing of the case at PHC, whole leadership of opposition parties had gathered which reflected that how much they are afraid of five soldiers of Imran Khan.

He advised opposition parties to not waste time of courts through filing of such weak petitions and face the government through elections and gaining public support on basis of service.

They also claimed that their character and service is clean and free from corruption and no one can pose a blaming finger towards them.

Ajmal Wazir deplored that at a time when a lot of reforms are under process in merged districts under his supervision, the ANP MPA barred him from service by filing the petition, challenging appointments of Advisors and Special Assistants to Chief Ministers KP.

After suspension of his designation by High Court, Ajmal Wazir said he did not attend his office nor sign any document in regard of the court order. However now, he continued, he will now resume work and cover all the pendency.

The PTI government, Wazir added, has for the first time reserved huge amount of funds for development of tribal districts and being as Advisor to Chief Minister he is serving as voice of the dwellers of the region.

He said the people of tribal districts will also reject the so called champions of Pukhtoon rights in the upcoming elections on July 20.