Dismissed Staff Protest At Bacha Khan University, Demand Probe Into Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dismissed staff protest at Bacha Khan University, demand probe into corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Employees of Bacha Khan University in Charsadda held a protest calling for their reinstatement and a judicial investigation into claims of widespread corruption at the institution.

The 139 dismissed staff members alleged that their termination, officially due to budget constraints, was unjust. They pointed out that shortly after their dismissal, the former vice-chancellor hired 117 new employees, most of whom were reported to be relatives and acquaintances.

Protesters contended that staff hired between 2012 and 2015 were unfairly targeted while unqualified individuals were given preferential treatment.

They raised concerns about financial mismanagement, noting that despite an annual budget of only Rs 60 million, significant funds were allegedly misused on luxuries. They also brought up corruption linked to new construction projects and the illegal sale of university trees.

The demonstrators demanded accountability and action against those responsible.

