Dismissed Staff Protest At Bacha Khan University, Demand Probe Into Corruption
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Employees of Bacha Khan University in Charsadda held a protest calling for their reinstatement and a judicial investigation into claims of widespread corruption at the institution.
The 139 dismissed staff members alleged that their termination, officially due to budget constraints, was unjust. They pointed out that shortly after their dismissal, the former vice-chancellor hired 117 new employees, most of whom were reported to be relatives and acquaintances.
Protesters contended that staff hired between 2012 and 2015 were unfairly targeted while unqualified individuals were given preferential treatment.
They raised concerns about financial mismanagement, noting that despite an annual budget of only Rs 60 million, significant funds were allegedly misused on luxuries. They also brought up corruption linked to new construction projects and the illegal sale of university trees.
The demonstrators demanded accountability and action against those responsible.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fast-food outlet sealed for defying law14 seconds ago
-
Journey towards hope: Federal Minister Amir Muqam walks step by step with flood victims16 seconds ago
-
Shalimar shootout: notorious accused injured as accomplices open fire on Police23 seconds ago
-
ED vows to transform Alhamra into dynamic cultural hub26 seconds ago
-
Govt advances modern cardiac care for Murree through Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center28 seconds ago
-
KMU successfully holds second centralized test for admissions in Allied Health Sciences31 seconds ago
-
Dismissed staff protest at Bacha Khan University, demand probe into corruption34 seconds ago
-
NDMA warns of heavy rains in Punjab, AJK over next 24 hours36 seconds ago
-
12 arrested, narcotics recovered38 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court11 minutes ago
-
Tw drug pusher arrested, heroin recovered11 minutes ago
-
CPO inspects People’s Colony Circle Office, Police Station21 minutes ago