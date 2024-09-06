Disobedient son injures mother with knife attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A disobedient son injured his mother by stabbing her with a knife.

According to the details, a call was received at the Virtual Women Police Station from Sialkot. The initial investigation revealed that the mother had sold a residential house, and her son demanded the money. The mother explained to her son that she intended to use the money to build another house.

When the son didn't receive the money, he attacked his mother, stabbing her in the abdomen and legs, causing serious injuries. The police rescued the woman and sent her to the hospital for treatment.

Sialkot police have registered a case against the accused and taken him into custody. Further legal action is ongoing.

The spokesperson for Safe Cities urged citizens to call 15 in case of any emergency. Women can also register complaints through the Women Safety App and its chat feature.