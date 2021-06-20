Disordered service structure deprive female teachers of due promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The disordered service structure of female teachers serving in the junior sections of Islamabad Model Colleges has deprived them of their due promotions, causing a sense of resentment.

According to an official source, the disrupted ratio of 4-tier formula practiced in the junior sections of Islamabad Model Colleges has not been corrected after the expiry of nine years.

According to the 4-tier promotion formula, the posts of teachers ranging from BPS-16 to BPS-20 are allocated in the colleges with a prescribed ratio (1:15:34:50) i.e.

one percent of the total teachers are placed in grade 20, 15 percent are in grade 19, 34 percent in grade 18 and 50 percent of the total teachers are in grade 17.

The ratio 1:15:34:50 of 4-tier formula was jumbled up with the upgradation of 295 junior lady teachers in BPS-17 in 2012.

The total posts of teachers in the junior sections of model colleges are 401 among which, 340 posts are of grade 17, 43 are of grade 18, 17 posts are of grade 17 and only one post is of grade 20.

If these posts are readjusted according to the ratio of 4-tier formula, 201 posts will be of grade 17, 136 will be of grade 18, 60 posts will be of grade 17 and 4 posts will be of grade 20.

Thus, by increasing the number of posts in the upper grades and reducing the number of posts in lower grade (BPS-17), the teachers will get rapid promotion.

But, no correction has been made so far even after the expiry of nine years.

The matter of correction of the ratio is held up in FDE and Finance Division. Due to the disordered service structure, most of the lady teachers of grade 18 and 19 are hardly promoted to the next grade; therefore, they are reaching their superannuation in the same grade while the promotion of teachers in grade 17 is snail-paced and they have to wait for their turn of promotion for over 18 years.

An official at Finance Division, on the condition of anonymity said, "The unwillingness of the concerned authority is responsible for the miseries of teachers. FDE sent the case of re-adjustment of 4-tier formula to Finance Division (Regulation wing) several years ago but it was not prepared properly. Whenever we ask any clarification regarding the case, we hardly receive an exact reply from FDE".

A senior teacher of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4 said, "The file of 4-tier formula is pending with the FDE and Finance Division".

Talking to this news agency, she said, "We have been driven from pillar to post to resolve the issue but to no avail. The delay on correction of service structure has led to a huge promotion loss to female teachers of junior sections of Islamabad Model Colleges."