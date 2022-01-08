UrduPoint.com

Dispatch Of Relief Goods For Balochistan Rain Affectees By NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 11:02 AM

Dispatch of Relief Goods for Balochistan Rain Affectees by NDMA

Lt General Akhtar Nawaz Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, had a telephonic conversation with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022) Lt General Akhtar Nawaz Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, had a telephonic conversation with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. Damages caused by recent rains and need for relief support was discussed.

NDMA is in continuous contact with Provincial Government and PDMA Balochistan.

Army and FC Troops are already engaged in relief activities in affected areas on directives of Federal Government. On special instructions by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a consignment of relief goods has been dispatched today through PAF C-130 for affectees of rain in Balochistan. Relief items include dewatering pumps, tents, blankets and food packs.

