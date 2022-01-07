Dispatch of Relief Goods for Earthquake Affectees of Gilgit Baltistan by NDMA

Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Khalid Khurshid Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022) Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Khalid Khurshid Khan. The two discussed partial damages caused by recent earthquake and requirement for relief goods.



On directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, NDMA has dispatched a special consignment of 1000 winterized tents, 1000 tarpaulins and 5000 blankets for earthquake affectees of Sub Division Roundu, Gilgit Baltistan.